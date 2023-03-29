Donald & Melania Trump Reportedly Aren’t Interested in ‘Disrupting Their Lifestyle’ While Dealing With the Former President’s Legal Issues

There’s been plenty of news swirling around Donald Trump with his possible indictment looming and his third run for president. As for Melania Trump, she prefers to stay out of the limelight and enjoy her life at Mar-a-Lago after a tumultuous four years in Washington, D.C.

Melania didn’t really enjoy her time as a political wife and she’s tightened her inner circle since she and her husband left New York City in 2017. “Melania’s friends are her family members,” a Palm Beach insider told People. “Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren’t friends. They don’t get together and gab or socialize. She has always surrounded herself with family.”

With the former president’s legal issues surrounding them lately, Melania has made sure to keep a nothing-to-see-here attitude while living in her elite world. Club members, who see Donald Trump and his wife roaming on the property, would never know the battles they are fighting from every angle. “They live in a fairy-tale world and just deal with things as they come and seem to survive pretty well,” they shared. “They do what is possible to get past the problems without disrupting their lifestyle.”

Even though Melania is still maintaining her luxurious life of style that doesn’t mean she’s giving Donald Trump a pass for his involvement with adult star Stormy Daniels. She reportedly “remains angry and doesn’t want to hear” about the alleged hush-money case. Instead, she’s “leading her own life” and making sure she is “surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband.” The Trumps are living in a Mar-a-Lago bubble where nothing can go wrong.

