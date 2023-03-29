Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Keanu Reeves’ ‘Moment of Bliss’ With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant Has Us Gushing About His Romantic Words

Kristyn Burtt
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant prefer to keep their relationship low-profile, but every once in a while, they give fans a morsel that makes everyone realize how adorable they are together. The John Wick: Chapter 4 star did just that this week when he gave insight into their romantic life. 

Reeves was asked by People what was the “last moment of bliss” he experienced recently. Given the 58-year-old actor’s huge career, there were so many options to choose from — but he picked a simple, but pure, moment with his girlfriend of four years. “A couple of days ago with my honey,” he responded. “We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together.”

Aw, it’s so sweet that an ordinary moment in bed with Grant was the blissful experience he remembered the most. Reeves rarely comments about the artist in public, so it makes everyone stand at attention when he gives any intimate details. Plus, their friendship predated their relationship when they collaborated on the 2011 book, Ode to Happiness. She created the artwork and he wrote the text in a book about not taking yourself too seriously during difficult times.

‘Ode to Happiness’ $1,195.67 on Amazon.com

It sounds like this cute couple is a match made in heaven because Grant described her idea of love to British Vogue in 2020. “Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. . . . I do not believe that isolation is the way,” she remarked. “There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships.” Grant and Reeves’ moments of bliss are perfectly aligned!

