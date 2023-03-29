Ben Affleck Finally Sets the Record Straight About His Resting Sad Face: ‘Common Misconception’

As an Oscar-winning celebrity, Ben Affleck knows eyes are always on him, whether he likes it or not. And over the years, there’s one thing fans and the media alike can’t get enough of: his resting sad face. Whether it’s that infamous doorway shot or a fun night at the 2023 Grammys, the Argo star has become well known for his gloomy expression. After going viral for this over the years, Affleck is finally sharing his thoughts.

During his appearance on March 28 at Jimmy Kimmel Live, Affleck spoke to host Jimmy Kimmel about his less-than-happy reputation. “It did seem like you weren’t as siked about the party as everybody else was,” Kimmel told Affleck about the Christmas party they attended last year.

“See that’s a common misconception about me,” Affleck replied, getting some laughter from the audience. “Tell your face,” Kimmel said back.

Affleck then explained, “Listen, I have a very unhappy-looking resting face.” He then showed what his face looks like content and amused, and, honestly, they both looked pretty sad. “It’s how God made me,” Affleck continued, “you don’t have to punish me for it.”

Most recently, Affleck starred in the upcoming movie Air, which follows the story of Nike shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro (played by Matt Damon) in his discovery of NBA prodigy Michael Jordan and the creation of Jordan’s signature shoe, the Jordan Air. In the movie, Affleck plays Phil Knight, the former chairman and CEO of Nike. And, as it turns out, Affleck and Knight have more in common than that actor initially thought.

"He's an interesting guy," Affleck said of Knight. "As you may know, being the boss, when you work someplace there's a tendency in the workplace you kind of want to make fun of the boss. That's just part of it, I've been the subject of an occasional meme, I'm the boss, I know how it goes."

So although Affleck might not totally agree with the sad resting face memes about him on the internet, he’s realistic that they’re probably just going to keep on coming. After all, everyone is having a whole lot of fun with them.

