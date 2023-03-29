Prince Harry Just Took a Public Jab at the Royal Family Over the Phone-Hacking Scandal

Prince Harry seems to be done with the royal family’s shenanigans when it comes to their uncomfortably close relationship with the press. So, the Duke of Sussex took a burn-it-all-down approach with his witness statement on Tuesday in court.

He and other A-list stars, including Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley, are pursuing a civil suit against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail, for invading their privacy and other criminal activities like phone-hacking and using car trackers. However, Harry has a history of understanding just how far the U.K. tabloids will go for a story, and he aired all of their tactics in court while giving blistering commentary about the palace at the same time.

Not everyone is happy about Joe Biden possibly skipping the coronation, and many are thinking it's a not-so-subtle dig. https://t.co/fbCWEAD9Xv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 29, 2023

“The Institution [the monarchy] was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN’s [News group Newspapers – publishers of The Times and The Sun] phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation. It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom,” he said, via Sky News.

Harry added, “The Institution made it clear that we did not need to know anything about phone hacking, and it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms. I am bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated. The British public deserve to know the full extent of this cover up and I feel it is my duty to expose it.” The Duke of Sussex is essentially whistle-blowing a major part of the how the palace operates — and the lack of ethics involved.

By the Duke of Sussex revealing that the royal family has a “strict no-comment policy,” it meant he was often kept in the dark about “the worst or most suspicious articles” written about him and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry’s court appearance and bombshell statement may mean there is no way back into the royal family’s good graces, but he seems to know which path was the right choice for him.