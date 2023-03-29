Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Prince Harry Reportedly ‘Torpedoed Any Remaining Bridges’ With the Royal Family After His Bombshell Court Statement

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry’s fight against the U.K. media was always going to have consequences, but his surprise appearance in the London court hearings this week may have sped things along with the royal family. One of King Charles III’s close pals assessed the situation after the Duke of Sussex’s blistering witness statement and it doesn’t sound like a reconciliation will happen — like, ever.

The source bluntly shared with the Daily Beast that “the trust is gone” between Harry and the palace. That doesn’t come as a surprise after exiting his senior role, writing his memoir, Spare, and exposing the hypocrisy within the royal family in the Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. “Harry has torpedoed any remaining bridges with this statement. It is just six weeks until the coronation and the last thing Charles needs,” the insider added.

The pal also noted that King Charles’ “too busy” excuse, even though he was in London after a canceled France tour, was the writing on the wall. “The trust is gone and I think that’s been made quite clear by the king refusing to meet him,” they said. It seems that Prince William feels the same way about his younger brother and can’t be bothered to communicate with him while he’s in town (He, Kate Middleton, and the kids are on holiday for spring break.)

“William is over it at this stage,” a second source remarked. “If this was about his vendetta with the Mail that would be one thing. But Harry keeps doing everything in his power to try and embarrass the family. How can you have a relationship with someone who is doing that?” However, no one within palace circles wants to acknowledge the conflict of interest that exists with having the Royal Rota in the first place. The media holds a lot of power, and over the years, has pitted royal family members against each other. The walls are now crumbling down and it’s leaving everyone exposed.

