Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth’s Marriage Started to Fizzle Due to This Reported Fundamental Difference

There are a lot of reasons why a couple may call it quits. For Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, there seem to be quite a few reported factors that played into this shocking divorce.

Details have been bubbling to the surface about the alleged reasonings behind the pair’s shocking split, with many insiders claiming it was Witherspoon’s busy schedule and Toth’s sudden midlife crisis. However, another source says it’s much simpler than all of that.

A source recently told People, “They’ve been spending less and less time together while she was working.” They noted that while Witherspoon is “headstrong and focused,” Toth is more “laid-back.” Because of this, another source says they realized they had “fewer interests in common.”

“She has her hand in a lot of pots; he prefers less frenzy,” they added. “They didn’t come to the decision to divorce easily and hastily. This is so hard for both of them.”

The pair broke the news of their divorce on Witherspoon’s Instagram. On March 24, the Legally Blonde star wrote, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Related story Reese Witherspoon's Latest Project Is a Brand-New Country Music Competition – & Here's Where to Watch It

The Daisy Jones & the Six producer and Toth have been married since 2011, after dating for a year beforehand. They two also share a son named Tennessee James, 10.

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

