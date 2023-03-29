Reese Witherspoon’s Latest Project Is a Brand-New Country Music Competition – & Here’s Where to Watch It

From Daisy Jones & The Six to Your Place or Mine, let’s just say Reese Witherspoon has been on a roll recently when it comes to the projects she’s produced with her production company Hello Sunshine. Continuing her exciting 2023 roster is My Kind of Country, a country music competition show out now on AppleTV+.

“Today is the day, My Kind of Country is out now,” the Legally Blonde actress shared on Instagram. “It’s officially time that we pass the mic to the next generation of country music superstars,” she said, before a compilation of the show’s contestants singing began.

“Now you can go watch all these talented artists compete to see who will be crowned country’s next big star,” she continued.

Witherspoon expanded on how the show, which is also produced by country singer Kacey Musgraves, came to be. “I am so excited to introduce this show to y’all.. it was born out of conversations I had with @spaceykacey about how the country music industry needs to get more inclusive and that it should be more representative of the world we live in,” she wrote.

In the trailer for the series, fans get a glimpse of that conversation between Witherspoon and Musgraves. “When we got together a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors,” Witherspoon told Musgraves. “It’s music brought over from all over the world.”

Throughout the series, three big names in country music (Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck) will search the world for the next big music stars and bring them to Nashville to compete. “Ultimately there will be one person who wins a life-changing prize from Apple Music,” Witherspoon said.

To check out the new show, click the link above and get ready for the ultimate country music journey. Happy watching!

