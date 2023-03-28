Julia Roberts’ Edgy Hair Transformation Includes the Coolest Fringe We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you are wondering if fringe is in, look no further than Julia Roberts, who shared her dramatic new look on Instagram. The Pretty Woman star has bangs — and they look absolutely fabulous!

The 55-year-old actress is known for her long, luscious locks — sometimes they are curly — but she usually prefers to wear it in soft waves. Now, her normally brunette hair is a vibrant auburn complete with long bangs that sweep just over her eyelashes — all thanks to her hairstylist Serge Normant and colorist Kadi Lee. (See the photo HERE.) In the snapshot, Roberts stared soulfully into the camera with a confident gaze as she rested her hand against her cheek — the perfect opportunity to show off her Chopard watch. Wearing a neutral suit and clean, natural makeup, Roberts looked ready to take on the world.

Julia Roberts stealing our hearts with her stunning and bold outfits over the years. https://t.co/ZlSVuaUGZD — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 27, 2023

Normant has been working with the Oscar winner for decades and recognizes that he is working with Hollywood royalty, so he treats her hair like the star that it is. Calling her hair “iconic” to Refinery29, the celebrity hairstylist is known for playing around with her look. “She’s been a brunette, a redhead, a blonde, and has had long hair and short cuts — she’s not afraid to experiment,” he shared. “Her hairstyle has to be something that’s easy and effortless, not contrived.”

Normant, who has his own hair product line, believes that star is “magical” because “her glow” is “infectious.” He added, “The magic of Julia’s hair is that people catch a feeling from it. They look at a picture of her — whether it’s bright blonde and sleek or messy and held up with a claw clip — and there’s something that people identify with.” And right now, it’s time to bring back that fringe!

