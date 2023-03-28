Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

King Charles III Raised a Few Eyebrows by Appointing Rose Hanbury’s Husband as His Lord-in-Waiting Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

Kristyn Burtt
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the athletes during the Invictus Games athletics at Lee Valley on September 11, 2014 in London, England. Plus Icon
Prince William, King Charles III Chris Jackson/Getty Images.
ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND - MARCH 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Rose Hanbury's Husband Appointed Lord-in-Waiting for King Charles III
Kate Middleton & Prince William, Then & Now — 47 Photos That Capture How They’ve Changed 48 Images

As King Charles III approaches his coronation, certain prestigious positions are swiftly being filled in anticipation of the big day. However, one curious appointment has ties to Prince William’s alleged affair partner, Rose Hanbury. While those rumors have never been confirmed to be true, it certainly adds a twist to a story that continues to resurface at least once a year. 

The Daily Mail is reporting that Hanbury’s husband, David Rocksavage, has been given the coveted position as Charles’ Lord-in-Waiting. The role requires him to “attend important state and royal occasions, as well as being called upon to represent His Majesty at various events.” That certainly puts Hanbury back in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s orbit. It was alleged that the two women had a falling out after William and Hanbury grew close during the Princess of Wales’ pregnancy with Prince Louis. 

attends The Serpentine Gallery summer party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 2, 2015 in London, England.
David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attend The Serpentine Gallery summer party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 2, 2015 in London, England. David M. Benett/Getty Images.

The U.K. outlet is spinning it a different way, noting that “the appointment is likely to please the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are friends and Norfolk neighbors” of the couple. Not everyone on Twitter buys the nothing-to-see-here strategy — they definitely have some thoughts. “Gotta keep em satisfied and keep em quiet… It’s a dirty game…,” one account wrote. Another chimed in, “Yep, I wonder what Kate feels about this. Or is this suppose to shut down rumors? Either way. I find it interesting.”

Again, we have no facts to confirm that an affair ever took place between the Prince of Wales and Hanbury — for all we know, she’s a happily married mom of three kids and her husband is the Marquess of Cholmondeley. However, it’s curious that this story continues to have legs on social media and in the press, along with being whispered about in elite circles. Why can’t the royal family shut this particular story down? It’s likely something a few members of the palace would love to see go away.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad