King Charles III Raised a Few Eyebrows by Appointing Rose Hanbury’s Husband as His Lord-in-Waiting Despite Prince William Affair Rumors

As King Charles III approaches his coronation, certain prestigious positions are swiftly being filled in anticipation of the big day. However, one curious appointment has ties to Prince William’s alleged affair partner, Rose Hanbury. While those rumors have never been confirmed to be true, it certainly adds a twist to a story that continues to resurface at least once a year.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Hanbury’s husband, David Rocksavage, has been given the coveted position as Charles’ Lord-in-Waiting. The role requires him to “attend important state and royal occasions, as well as being called upon to represent His Majesty at various events.” That certainly puts Hanbury back in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s orbit. It was alleged that the two women had a falling out after William and Hanbury grew close during the Princess of Wales’ pregnancy with Prince Louis.

David Rocksavage, Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, attend The Serpentine Gallery summer party at The Serpentine Gallery on July 2, 2015 in London, England. David M. Benett/Getty Images.

The U.K. outlet is spinning it a different way, noting that “the appointment is likely to please the Prince and Princess of Wales, who are friends and Norfolk neighbors” of the couple. Not everyone on Twitter buys the nothing-to-see-here strategy — they definitely have some thoughts. “Gotta keep em satisfied and keep em quiet… It’s a dirty game…,” one account wrote. Another chimed in, “Yep, I wonder what Kate feels about this. Or is this suppose to shut down rumors? Either way. I find it interesting.”

Again, we have no facts to confirm that an affair ever took place between the Prince of Wales and Hanbury — for all we know, she’s a happily married mom of three kids and her husband is the Marquess of Cholmondeley. However, it’s curious that this story continues to have legs on social media and in the press, along with being whispered about in elite circles. Why can’t the royal family shut this particular story down? It’s likely something a few members of the palace would love to see go away.

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.