Gisele Bündchen Is Giving Mermaid Vibes in This Mesmerizing Water Photoshoot

Gisele Bündchen isn’t slowing down one bit in her post-Tom Brady era. The 42-year-old fashion icon is on a hot streak with her supermodel career these days and we love her latest campaign for IWC Schaffhausen watches, which is letting her inner mermaid shine through.

She shared the stunning snapshot on her Instagram page that had her emerged in the water wearing a black swimsuit. (See the photo HERE.) Her skin sparkled and glistened as the beads of water rolled down her toned biceps. Bündchen held her hands up to her head to show off the luxurious silver watch while she confidently gazed at the camera lens. She looked so at peace in the moment, proving why she’s been a mainstay in the fashion industry for so long.

Bündchen has been talking a lot about what this new chapter means to her after a very public divorce from Brady last fall. “I don’t want to be limited,” she told Vanity Fair. “I want to spread my wings and fly.” That doesn’t mean she isn’t still nursing a broken heart or “the death of my dream” as she called it — her life took an unexpected turn and Bündchen is now rewriting those dreams.

The supermodel’s agent Anne Nelson is promising “really big fashion moments” in the near future as she takes phone calls with “a million requests for [Bündchen] to walk shows in Paris.” While that isn’t on her radar just yet, we are happy to see Bündchen living out her mermaid dreams and finding her voice after keeping a low profile for so long.

