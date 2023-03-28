This TikTok of Kate Middleton Cheekily Proving She’s More ‘Adventurous’ Than Prince William Is Beyond Adorable

From short walkabouts to rare interviews, it’s safe to say that the British royal family keeps their exposure to the world at an arms-length. And though they make regular appearances all around the globe, we don’t know the royals as well as we’d like. In a resurfaced video of the Prince and Princess of Wales, however, fans are getting to see their sweet and playful dynamic.

The TikTok, posted by user @l0velycatherine, the video shows William and Middleton during their 2022 trip to the Bahamas. A local can be seen offering William a piece of the conch he’s preparing. “I’m okay thanks, I’m okay,” William said, refusing politely.

Middleton, on the other hand, tries it with no hesitation before giving a double thumbs-up. “I’m a little bit more adventurous than William is so it’s okay,” she told the chef, poking fun at her hubby. The video then followed short clips of Middleton helping out in the kitchen and trying some more local food and drinks.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge have a conch prepared for them during a visit to Abaco on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage) Samir Hussein/WireImage

“She’s so funny the way she cheekily jokes with him,” wrote one user in the comments. “She’s not afraid to try new things the royals don’t usually.” “She’s so stunning, born to be queen,” wrote another.

Although we love to see the William and Middleton looking proper (and sometimes even color-coordinating) during their public appearances, it’s quite refreshing to see this other side of them too. We love them even more now!