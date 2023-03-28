Prince William Is Defying Traditional Royal Protocols & Wading Into Political Waters

Queen Elizabeth II was strict about enforcing the royal protocol that the palace stays far away from politics, but that rule seems to be transforming under King Charles III’s reign. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine rages on, Prince William has started to wade into the newfound royal territory.

Just last week the Prince of Wales executed a secret mission to greet British troops in Poland, which borders Ukraine. Royal insiders told the Daily Mail that this was a “key staging spot” to set him up in “his new position on the world stage.” The second part of the PR move had him dining at an LGBTQ+ restaurant in Warsaw; William is ready to act as “a global statesman.”

It sounds like Prince Andrew's royal memoir is headed our way. https://t.co/6hRKVw431s — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 28, 2023

While a Kensington Palace spokesperson wouldn’t outright say he was wading into the political arena, they are definitely toeing the line with their official statement. “It was important for the Prince to travel to Poland last week to not only recognize the duty of our troops but also to shine a light on the ongoing humanitarian crisis,” a rep told the U.K. outlet. “This is a continuation of the evolution of his role as a global statesman.” They also leaned into how he’s shaping his career with other issues as well.

“We talk often about him using his global platform for the good of the environment via Earthshot,” the spokesperson added. “But this is the first opportunity for him to take a visit of this kind as Prince of Wales and given that it is one of the biggest political issues facing every country on the planet, this is a demonstration of him growing as a statesman-like figure.” Queen Elizabeth might not have loved this position, but being a member of the royal family has always been a part of the political spectrum whether they acknowledged that fact or not.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.