We Finally Know How Olivia Wilde Reportedly Feels About Her Pal Emily Ratajkowski Kissing Harry Styles

When news broke that Harry Styles had officially moved on from his ex Olivia Wilde with Emily Ratajkowski, fans didn’t really know how to react. After all, Ratajkowski and the Don’t Worry Darling director are apparently pals.

“This is a betrayal,” a source told Page Six.

As for what Wilde wants to do moving forward, she’s reportedly planning on “staying far away from this and taking the high road.” The source added, “She is focused on her kids and her work, she wants nothing to do with this mess.”

Wilde’s reaction makes a lot of sense when we trace back how recently she was hanging out with Ratajkowski. In fact, the two were spotted together not even three weeks ago at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party. Prior to that, the two were seen singing and dancing at one of Styles’ shows in Paris back in June 2022. Talk about foreshadowing!

Adwoa Aboah, Emily Ratajkowski, and Olivia Wilde attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones on March 12. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

As for how Ratajkowski is doing with the friction between her and Wilde, the “My Body” author is reportedly trying to make amends. According to the source, the model is “begging her for forgiveness.”

As a reminder, Ratajkowski and Styles were spotted together for the first time dancing and kissing in the streets of Tokyo on March 25. You can see the video HERE.

Looks like this love triangle is all kinds of complicated. Sending the three some luck moving forward!

