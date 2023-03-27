Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Kate Middleton & Prince William May Have To Start Paying Rent Under King Charles III’s Strict New Real Estate Shake-Up

Kristyn Burtt
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch from the Royal Box as Novak Djokovic of Serbia wins against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their Men's Singles Quarter Final match on day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton, Prince William Julian Finney/Getty Images.
Grenadier Guards stand on duty deliniating the procession route outside Buckingham Palace at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19th September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. 11 days after it was announced that the Queen had passed away, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to witness the funeral procession. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view outside of Windsor Castle on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 5: the exterior of Kensington Palace with the bronze statue of William III of Orange on July 5,2021 in London,England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 02: A Guardsman And Policeman Outside Clarence House. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
King Charles III Inherited a $25 Billion Real Estate Portfolio — See His Most Opulent Estates, Palaces & Cottages 10 Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shouldn’t feel bad about losing Frogmore Cottage to Prince Andrew because King Charles III’s five-year real estate plan is going to change everything, even for Prince William and Kate Middleton. The days of paying little-to-no rent on royal properties are going to be nothing but a distant memory as Charles tightens the palace budget.

This “major shake-up of the monarchy” is about making extended members of the royal family learn “to fund and fend for themselves,” according to the Evening Standard. So, the Harry and Meghan eviction was “just the start” as Charles now expects others, like William and Kate, to “finance their own homes.” That is reportedly going to be his first order of business after his coronation: tackling “inefficiencies in what is being viewed as a largely overstaffed and outdated system.”

That means instead of “subsidized palace accommodations,” William and Kate will have to pay the premium going rate for any royal housing — which seems fair since they have plenty of money in their personal coffers. Some of the coveted properties may even be rented to outsiders, which would allow the royal family to charge top-market prices. “Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family. Where it is in a palace environment, they will of course be security vetted,” a source noted. 

It seems that William approves of his father’s budget cuts as he’s reportedly working closely with Charles to execute the plan (a king in training). But as a senior official noted, it’s time to “cut the cloth.” They added, “A lot of practices that have evolved during the last reign will be changing. The King is not heartless or reckless, but if the family members are not part of the core family and not working for the crown, it is fair for them to house themselves and fund themselves.”

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad