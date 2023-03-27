Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Newsletters

Newsletters

Prince Andrew Reportedly Refuses to Listen to Anyone Who Is Telling Him That Writing a Memoir Is a ‘Stupid Idea’

Kristyn Burtt
HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York visits the Showground on the final day of the 161st Great Yorkshire Show on July 11, 2019 in Harrogate, England.
Prince Andrew
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York's Royal Relationship

Prince Andrew isn’t letting go of his dream to write a memoir about his life, and he’s reportedly meeting with American writers to help tell his tale. He believes that royal fans are just as hungry for his story as they were for Prince Harry’s tell-all, Spare — except he doesn’t seem to understand that his situation is far different from his nephew’s exit from his senior royal role. 

Pals of the Duke of York are bolding describing the book to be a “Spare 2.0,” which will allow him “to set the record straight” after his Jeffrey Epstein association blew up his entire life. “Andrew was the original spare and there’s plenty of material. Compared to Harry, he has a far greater depth of history to draw from,” a source confidently shared with the Daily Mail. “Writing a book would give him the opportunity to fully explain his association with Jeffrey Epstein and the resulting fall-out. But it would also be a fascinating insight into the inner workings of the Royals and their relationships.”

What Prince Andrew fails to grasp is that he’s been accused of raping an underaged girl who was reportedly sex-trafficked by Epstein. He settled the lawsuit to make it go away, but his 2019 BBC interview clearly demonstrates he loves to dig himself into a bigger hole. There is a least one sane person in his circle, who is telling The Sun, “Everyone close to him is telling him it’s a stupid idea and he should just forget it.” However, Andrew doesn’t want to let it go because he needs the cash quickly.

“Andrew needs to find ways of making money and supporting himself. It would be a huge wrench to leave Royal Lodge. But mainly he wants to set the record straight. If he doesn’t change the narrative, no one else will,” the Daily Mail source added. Publicist Jeremy Murphy thinks that the Duke of York does have a chance at getting a publication deal but adds that he “would be surprised if an advance was even a million dollars” because Andrew has “the slime factor” from his Epstein scandal. It sounds like this is an idea that the Duke of York won’t drop, so don’t be surprised to see the royal peddling a book that he somehow thinks will be as big as Prince Harry’s memoir.

