Tamron Hall

Prince Harry Shows How Serious He Is About Taking on the UK Tabloids With Surprise London Court Appearance

Kristyn Burtt
Just when you think Prince Harry is hanging out in the California sunshine, the Duke of Sussex surprisingly showed up in London for the first hearing of the Daily Mail lawsuit on Monday. The publisher, Associated Newspapers, is accused of privacy breaches that involve phone-tapping of the royal family member along with Elton John, Sadie Frost, and Elizabeth Hurley.

The four days of hearings will decide if the case will proceed further. Associated Newspapers denies any claims that they hired private investigators to “secretly place listening devices inside people’s cars and homes,” or impersonate individuals “to obtain medical information,” or pay off the cops for insider information, via court papers obtained by the BBC. These alleged “gross breaches of privacy” and “abhorrent criminal activity” is at the heart of Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. They knew they were being sold out from inside and outside the palace. 

The fact that Harry showed up for these crucial court days proves how serious he is about making the UK tabloids accountable for what they write about his family. Even Liz Garbus, the director of their docuseries, agreed with the Duke of Sussex’s assessment, noting that Harry already had “a lifetime of experience” in dealing with the sometimes-aggressive U.K. media and how stories “were twisted into something he could not recognize,” per The Hollywood Reporter. She went on to add that Meghan’s version was even worse. She described it as a “short but very violent experience” for her.

That eye-opening perspective is likely why Harry is ready to fight for his family since the palace doesn’t seem to want to help him — at all. The Daily Beast even noted that while the Duke of Sussex is in London there will be no visits with Prince William nor King Charles III because both royals are “too busy to make time to see him.”  

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

