Khloé Kardashian Ominously Warns That the New Season of The Kardashians Will Not Be ‘Mild, Relaxing,’ Nor ‘Serene’

Here comes the drama! It’s time for another installment of The Kardashians as their third season launches May 25 on Hulu — and Khloé Kardashian is promising that the behind-the-scenes look at their lives will be anything but boring.

It’s big sis Kim Kardashian who teed off the tease in the new trailer, sharing, “Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened.” The 45-second clip then launches into a series of vague moments of tears, laughter, and triumphs. And that’s when Khloé jumps in to add, “I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season. It’s not.”

Kourtney Kardashian is then shown in conversation with Khloé and family pal Simon Huck, adding, “There’s no sense of loyalty.” Fans even get a rare glimpse of Scott Disick who notes, “I’ve never seen this much drama in my life.” Really, Scott? He’s been in the family for quite some time and has seen them all go through a roller-coaster ride of events. However, it’s the camera-shy Kylie Jenner who asks a question many viewers have been asking for years: “We have this huge influence, what are we doing with our power?” Kim ends the trailer, “So, let’s talk about it.”

The trailer sets fans up with a mysterious season as to what they are referring to, and Hulu was just as murky on the details as the Kardashians. Their press release says that the family is inviting “viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family, they will stand together through the storm.” That honestly sounds like every season, but could there be some unknown drama ahead?

The third season of The Kardashians premieres May 25 on Hulu with new episodes every Thursday.