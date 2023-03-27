Justine Bateman Calls This Part of Herself ‘Rad’ While Slamming Aging Standards in Hollywood

The biggest thing we want for women in 2023 is to feel comfortable in their own skin. With stars like Vera Wang and Paulina Porizkova breaking age stigmas, more and more high-profile figures are becoming inspiring beacons of confidence and self-love. The newest star to talk about her love for her natural face is none other than Justine Bateman.

In a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Bateman not only said she doesn’t care what people think about her aging in the public eye, but she thinks her wrinkles are “rad.” (We love it!) “I googled my name Justine Bateman, and an autocomplete came up which said ‘looks old,’ and I was like, ‘What!’” she said. “I just don’t give a s**t. I think I look rad, I think my face represents who I am. I like it.”

When speaking about women who get Botox out of fear of aging, the Family Ties alum said, “I feel sad for them. I feel sad that they’re not just enjoying life. I feel sad that they are distracted from the things they’re meant to do in life, with this consuming idea that they’ve got to fix their face before anything else can happen.”

She added in the same interview, telling women to “Forget about your face! That is what I’m saying. Get rid of the fear that your face being wrinkled is going to ruin a bunch of opportunities for you.”

“Sure, you can do all of that, but even with that I would just… I feel like I would erase not only all my authority that I have now, but also I like feeling that I’m a different person now than I was when I was 20,” she said. “I like looking in the mirror and seeing that evidence.”

We love seeing this side of Bateman, and we can’t wait to see more of what the Violet writer does to break aging stigmas!

