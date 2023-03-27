Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Kate Middleton’s New PR Hire Reportedly Changed Her Mind & Rejected the Royal Job for a Very Understandable Reason

Kristyn Burtt
It’s no secret that Kate Middleton has been making some big moves behind the scenes at the palace to set herself up for superstardom. It’s a smart strategy given the fact that the rest of the royal family is constantly mired in controversy — she’s setting herself apart from the rest of the pack. However, the PR hire she made in February reportedly had second thoughts about the job. 

There was a big fuss when the Princess of Wales hired public relations guru Alison Corfield away from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. She was described as a “ball-breaking” strategist who was brought on to “shake things up” after the fallout from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare. Well, it sounds like Corfield has opted out of her royal role due to the scrutiny that comes with working at the palace. “She decided she just wanted to keep her head down and get on with the job she knows so well in the background,” an insider shared with The Telegraph. “She didn’t want the publicity that comes with working at that level for such a well-known institution.”

While Corfield was “an unusual fit” because of her brass style, it seemed to be the “different kind of courtier” Kate preferred since she’s looking to make some waves with her “Shaping Us” early-childhood-education campaign. Kate has been without a private secretary since Hannah Cockburn-Logie resigned for personal reasons last September. Cockburn-Logie had been instrumental in helping Kate navigate her public image during the tricky exit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

With Kate looking to step up her brand in the coming year as an advocate for early-childhood education, she needs someone savvy to also help her sidestep any pitfalls. It sounds like Corfield valued her privacy over a high-profile job, so now it’s back to the drawing board to find the perfect fit for the Princess of Wales.

