Julia Roberts Gives All the Supermodel Vibes in This Sparkling & Super-Rare Campaign 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Roberts is in her supermodel era, and we can’t get enough of it.

On March 23, Chopard’s official Instagram shared a showstopping photo of the Mirror Mirror star in their new campaign. They posted it with the caption, “Like the best films, jewelry is more than a feast for the eyes. It fuels our imagination. Get an intimate glimpse inside the magical world of film with #ChopardLovesCinema, our latest digital series starring @juliaroberts and her favourite pieces from #ChopardHauteJoaillerie #Chopard #WhatMakesMeHappy #JuliaRoberts #FeelGoodJewellery.”

You can see the photo HERE!

In the stunning black-and-white photo, we see the Oscar-winning actress flashing her iconic pearly-white smile for the camera while rocking a black, one-shoulder gown and heart-shaped diamond earrings.

A couple of days prior, Chopard shared a glimpse into the sensational earrings Roberts wore for the campaign. They shared another snapshot of her putting them on with the caption, “If the eyes are the windows to your soul, your smile is the key to your heart. @juliaroberts shows us which #ChopardHauteJoaillerie creations make her heart skip a beat in the first episode of #ChopardLovesCinema #Chopard #WhatMakesMeHappy #JuliaRoberts #FeelGoodJewellery.”

You can see that set of photos HERE!

In these photos, we start with a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Roberts smiling while placing the statement earrings on, followed by close-ups of the newly released jewelry piece.

Now the Ticket to Paradise star has mainly modeled for Lancôme over the years, but this Chopard ad shows that not only is she branching out from her comfort zone, but diamonds are really a girl’s best friend.

Before you go, click here to see our favorite LBD moments from our favorite stars:

