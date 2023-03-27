Kelly Clarkson Is Bringing the ‘Good, the Bad, and the Ugly’ to New Album About Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been a long road to get here, but Kelly Clarkson is ready to release new music that is covering her relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, but it’s not going to be all about their rocky marriage. The beloved talk show host promised that it’s going to encompass more than their tumultuous ending.

“Alright y’all, so it is officially time to tell you that I’ve been working on this project for, well, close to three years now. And I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am,” shared in an Instagram Reel on March 26. “The album is called Chemistry,” while teasing that there might be a track with the same name. That’s when she dug in to reveal more about what she was thinking while writing this album.

“I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing because I didn’t want everybody to think I was just coming out with some just like, ‘I’m angry. I’m sad’ (music),” she explained. “This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship. And a whole relationship shouldn’t be just brought down to one thing. So there’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on in it.”

Clarkson went on to share that she chose the name, Chemistry, because it define so many different things in a relationship. “Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So, that’s why I named it Chemistry. I thought it was kind of the perfect title to describe the entire album that is coming out soon,” she added. But what makes this whole video so worth for her fans it is how confident and serene the 40-year-old “Meaning of Life” singer looks.

Even though she admitted she was “nervous” about her latest musical venture, Clarkson continued, “I’m very excited about it. I hope you dig it. And when I say soon, I mean really soon. So I’m so happy.” She’s been hinting at new music for a while, but it sounds like she wanted to get her March 2022 divorce from Blackstock behind her and focus on getting her kids, River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6, settled in their new normal. With everything on the right track, Clarkson is ready to share her inner thoughts about her time with Blackstock — and we are ready!

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity divorces that took years to get finalized.