Emily Ratajkowski Has a Surprising History With Her New Flame Harry Styles & His Ex Olivia Wilde 

Sometimes, relationships happen in ways you didn’t quite expect. You can meet your person while you’re married, through a mutual friend, or even on set. However, for new flames Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles, the way they allegedly met is a bit on the messier side of romance.

In photos obtained by DailyMail, you can see Olivia Wilde and Ratajkowski singing along to Styles’ songs during one of his shows in Paris back in June 2022. These photos hint that Wilde and Ratajkowski are pals, which makes this whole romance all the more complicated, now that Ratajkowski is kissing her pal’s ex.

Not only were Ratajkowski and Wilde seen together at Styles’ show last year, but the two buddies were partying not even three weeks ago at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party!

And now, while Wilde and Styles are over and done, it seems things are just getting started for EmRata and the “As It Was” singer. (In case you missed it, the two were seen smooching it up in Tokyo over the weekend!)

The My Body author has been linked to quite a few A-listers since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard. She’s been seen having a great time with people like Pete Davidson, DJ Rispo, Jack Greer, Eric André, and now, Styles.

Styles has been single for a few months now since splitting from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Wilde after nearly two years together on Nov 2022.

