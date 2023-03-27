King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla’s Tour of France Was Reportedly Canceled Due to the ‘Terrible Optics’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla’s trip to France was supposed to be an exciting goodwill tour ahead of his coronation, but the striking workers and protests made it a less-than-ideal time to visit. It seems that the royal’s age might have had something to do with the postponement.

With French President Emmanuel Macron trying to raise the retirement age to 64, he really can’t have a 74-year-old working royal and his 75-year-old wife waltz into the country at such a tenuous time. Royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop, author of Elizabeth & Philip: A Story of Young Love, Marriage, and Monarchy, told the Mirror that the “terrible optics” were behind the cancelation of Charles’ tour.

“With the upheaval showing no sign of stopping it was only a matter of time before Emmanuel Macron postponed King Charles’ first state visit. The optics would have been terrible for both parties,” she noted. “Amid riots against his efforts to raise the pensionable age to 64, the last thing the French President needed was another security hazard, especially in the form of a 74-year-old working King from a country where the retirement age has already been raised to a hardcore 68 for future generations.”

Dunlop remarked that this latest disappointment “is a blow” for the new King” since he’s endured “a turbulent first few months as monarch.” After consistently dealing with protestors in the U.K., the last thing Charles needs is “tear gas, water cannon, and cobblestones” in France. He selected the country for his first visit “to help foster better bilateral relations” just like his mom.

“It is no coincidence that the late Queen’s first overseas visit with Philip was to Paris in 1948 – three months pregnant with Charles, morning sickness did not prevent Princess Elizabeth from wowing the crowds with her beautiful French and handsome husband,” Dunlop said. “The trip was seen as a fresh start for the neighboring countries post-war.” As of now, there is no rescheduled date on the calendar, but Charles’ goodwill tour will have to wait and hopefully, his tenure on the throne will take a turn for the better.

