Jane Fonda Claims This Former Co-Star Never Apologized for Making Her Bleed on the Set of This Classic Romcom

When you’ve had an extensive career like Jane Fonda’s, you’re bound to have some stories. From on-set secrets to knowing all the details in the industry, Fonda is probably a treasure trove of stories, and of course, we want to know all the details. Most recently, we heard a new story no one expected from Fonda: one where she revealed her Monster-in-Law co-star Jennifer Lopez accidentally injured her on set.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the My Life so Far star told Barrymore that Lopez accidentally cut her eyebrow open with the engagement ring she wore for the iconic slapping scene. (And that she’s never apologized for it!)

“The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene,” she started. “I slap her, she slaps me, I slap her. Well, Jennifer, she had this enormous diamond ring, and so when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eyebrow. And she’s never apologized.”

However, before you think beef is happening, that couldn’t be further from the truth!

There’s clearly no beef, because fast forward to nearly 20 years later, and the two are still quite close in real life. In fact, Fonda was one of the A-listers that went to Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck’s exclusive Christmas party in 2022, per ET Online.

The 2005 romantic comedy mentioned, called Monster-in-Law, follows an overbearing mother-in-law (played by Fonda) who tries desperately to get rid of her son’s future wife (played by Lopez!)

