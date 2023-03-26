King Charles III’s Eviction Notice to Harry & Meghan Is Reportedly a Warning of What’s to Come to the Windsor Family

Everyone was blindsided when they found out that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore Cottage soon after the release of Spare. However, it seems that may not have been a dig directly at the Sussexes. According to palace insiders, what was deemed as a shady move by King Charles III is actually part of a bigger plan that’s allegedly set to affect almost everyone in the Windsor family.

Times of London, per Deadline, reported that other family members will receive the same housing news.

The insider reported that Charles plans to reduce costs by phasing out other family members who are either very distant or non-working royals. “It is not about cuts. It is about getting the best value for money from those on the payroll. Sometimes less is more,” they said. Another source added, “The King is not some sort of housing association for distant relatives.”

Along with Harry and Meghan, Charles has reportedly told Prince Andrew to vacate his residency of over two decades, in order to start “slimming down” the monarchy under his reign.

Now, allegedly this won’t be all at once, and these housing changes will happen over the next five years. Along with evictions, Charles also reportedly plans to set in motion a new rule that working royals the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal should fund their own homes on the grounds.

