Jennifer Tilly’s Head-Turning Black Gown Reminds Everyone She’s the Queen of Little Black Dresses

You already know we love little black dresses, and we adore Jennifer Tilly. So when you combine the two, magic happens! On March 25, the Chucky horror icon shared a series of photos from her night out with Dolce & Gabbana to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption, “It’s always a good time at #DolceGabbana! ❤️.”

Before we get into the photos, we need to talk about the sensational gown Tilly wore for the event. This chic black gown not only reminds us of the black velvet one she wore to the Tribute to Gianfranco Ferre Gala in 1995, but it reminds everyone she really is the Queen of rocking little black dresses.

In the photos, we see Tilly having the time of her life with her buddies, looking stunning while drinking wine, having a photoshoot, and getting fitted for a feathered peach shawl that’s giving all of the old Hollywood glamour vibes! And in true Tilly fashion, she looked like she was having the time of her life (while looking utterly fabulous!)

Now, the Oscar-nominated actress has been a fashion icon since her breakout in the 1990s, rocking everything from colorful, elaborate gowns to effortlessly chic Barbiecore looks.

Along with rocking some dramatic looks, she’s also a huge lover of enchanting jewels. In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she talked about her love for collecting fine jewelry, saying, “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses. I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

