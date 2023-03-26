Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth’s Financial Actions Show They’ve Been Prepping for a Split Longer Than Anyone Realized

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth’s divorce took the world by surprise, it wasn’t a big shocker for those closest to them. Many insiders claim that not only were the two leading very separate lives from one another a long time before they announced their split, but that their financial actions years prior should’ve clued everyone in on what they were thinking.

In a resurfaced report from 2021, an insider reportedly told US Weekly that the former lovebirds had started to take financial actions in case of a split. To be specific, the two were quietly liquidating their joint assets.

The insider claimed, “They decided their marriage wasn’t going to last forever and that they should have a plan for splitting up their assets that wouldn’t destroy what they built together.” Amid this, the two reportedly sold several of their homes, and Toth sold his portion of their formerly joint-owned production company Hello Sunshine (where Witherspoon still acts as a producer on quite a few A-list paced projects!)

Now, while this financial move could be seen as being smart, many believe it was a sign that this divorce was a long time coming.

Many other factors reportedly came into play in the couple’s divorce, such as Toth’s sudden lifestyle changes and Witherspoon’s hectic schedule.

The Daisy Jones & the Six producer and Toth have been married since 2011, after dating for a year beforehand and share a son named Tennessee James, 10. Witherspoon also has two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe named Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19.

The pair broke the news of their divorce two days before their 12th wedding anniversary, specifically posting the announcement on March 24.

The Legally Blonde star wrote, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The Whiskey in a Teacup author added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

