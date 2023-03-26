Harry Styles Proves He’s Officially Moved on From Olivia Wilde By Packing on the PDA With Pete Davidson’s Ex

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It seems Harry Styles has officially moved on from his whirlwind romance with Olivia Wilde! While the “As It Was” singer has been open about his romances in the past, he’s been quite lowkey about his love life in recent years. However, he was just seen packing on the PDA with this newly single star, and nobody saw this coming.

On March 25, the Don’t Worry Darling star was seen making out heavily with model Emily Ratajkowski in the streets of Tokyo. You can see the video HERE!

Now, this video came as a huge shock for fans, to say the least. Many were confused by the pairing, with quite a few Twitter users tweeting things like “I DONT KNOW WHAT TO FEEL” and “i would NOT believe you if you told me this is what i would wake up to.”Just as many decided to mock the way the two were kissing in the intrusive video, commenting particularly on how they believed the two looked uncomfortable kissing one another.

Ever since the My Body author’s divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, she’s been seen having a great time with people like Pete Davidson, DJ Rispo, Jack Greer, Eric André, and now, Styles. (Girl is living her best life!)

While Ratajkowski is no stranger to public dating, this is the first PDA moment we’ve seen from Styles since his high-profile split from Wilde. The two started dating in Nov 2020, but many people claim there was an overlap between him and her ex Jason Sudeikis. Between the on-set drama and rumors, the two decided to go their separate ways almost exactly two years later, on Nov 2022.

