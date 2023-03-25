Gisele Bündchen’s Newest Beach Ad for Louis Vuitton Is as Showstopping As It Gets

These sneak peek photos of Gisele Bündchen in her newest campaign have been leaving fans begging for more. By that, we mean, fans seriously can’t wait to see the finished product of the supermodel’s latest ad (and neither can we!)

In photos obtained by DailyMail, Bündchen looks as radiant as can be while frolicking on the beach for her new Louis Vuitton ad. In the candid photos based in Miami, Florida, we see the Lessons author strutting her stuff in a black one-piece covered with the iconic LV logo in white symbols. Along with that, she’s also running around the beach with a brown LV suitcase and gold statement jewelry.

Ever since Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced at the end of 2022, she’s been going back in her element by being the sensational supermodel that she is. We’ve seen her on the red carpet, in a few ads and magazine covers, along with a few campaigns with Louis Vuitton. Before these snapshots were taken, she was seen in a video for their LV x Yayoi Kusama collection. (Remember the one where she posed topless with a polka-dotted bag?!)

This supermodel has been back for a few months now, but she never fails to leave everyone breathless with her glowing and showstopping photos.

In her recent cover story for Vanity Fair, she said how in this new stage of her life, she only wants to do things that mean a lot to her. “I want to do things that I believe are an extension of me,” she said. “Being a model is not really an extension of me… It’s being an actress in a silent movie. I don’t want to be a character in anybody else’s movie. And when I do that, it doesn’t feel as comfortable for me anymore.”