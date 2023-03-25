Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth’s Close Friends Reportedly Believe The Couple’s Surprising Divorce Was Due to This Dramatic Lifestyle Change

When a staple Hollywood couple breaks up, everyone is left asking, “What the heck happened?” In case you missed it, Reese Witherspoon and her husband of nearly 12 years Jim Toth announced just days before their anniversary that they would be divorcing. Now, this breakup was a serious shocker, to say the least. The two seemed quite happy together, and many thought they would be one of the rare Hollywood couples to survive.

Now fans are asking, why the divorce, and a pal of the two of them recently told the US Sun that one of the big driving forces in their divorce was reportedly Toth’s midlife crisis. The pal claimed to The US Sun that “Jim is the one who has changed massively just in the last few years. Jim just isn’t the guy Reese married and had a son with anymore.”

“His personality, his attitude and his whole take on life really changed when he got out of the agency business and decided he was tired of that stuffy world and being in the service business in general,” they added. “Call it a midlife crisis if you want but that’s when the tattoos, the chunky, weird jewelry, and dressing like somebody half his age really took hold.”

The Daisy Jones & the Six producer and Toth have been married since 2011, after dating for a year beforehand and share a son named Tennessee James, 10. The pair broke the news on the actress’ Instagram on March 24. The Legally Blonde star wrote, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the statement read. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon added, “Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”

Before you go, click here for all the celebrity splits and divorces we never saw coming.

