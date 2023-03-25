Stephen Curry’s Rare Shoutout to Wife Ayesha Shows They’re More in Love Than Ever

Ayesha Curry’s birthday was only a couple of days ago, and Stephen Curry is shouting through the rooftops how much he adores his wife!

On March 23, Stephen shared a series of photos for his wife Ayesha’s 34th birthday to his Instagram. He shared the photos with the caption, “My woman @ayeshacurry! Love of my life. Happiest of birthdays! I love every part of you, and I hope this year is filled with laughter, growth, peace, and happiness. You deserve it all. God did a good thing on this day and selfishly I’m the most thankful. 3/23 🙏🏽😍.”

In the first photo, we see a radiant snapshot of Ayesha looking like a glowing goddess as she stares into the camera, followed by a stunning pic of her in an orange bikini on the beach and looking gorgeous on a night out with a bottle of Patron in her hand. Then, we see the Ayesha Curry cookware founder looking down at some adorable puppies, followed by more moody and sensational snapshots of her traveling around the world.

We also get a hysterical video of her with a bird, along with more snapshots of Ayesha looking like a goddess in a white sweater and one of her after a biking trip. Lastly, we end the series of photos with one of Ayesha and Stephen showing some subtle PDA, while smiling from ear to ear.

(And if you’re wondering how Ayesha responded: she quickly commented under the post, “I love you my baby!) Truly, they seem more and more in love with one another every day.

The Full Plate author and Stephen originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting, but they didn’t start dating until years later and married in July 2011. They share three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

When asked by PureWow how the two prioritize their relationship, Ayesha kept it real. “It can be challenging sometimes, especially with how hectic our schedules can get. But we made a commitment early on in our marriage that our relationship needed to be solid in order for us to be the best parents and people to those who depend on us,” she said. “So we make the time. And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant—sometimes it’s just grabbing dinner around the corner from our house. It’s just about finding little moments to check in and reconnect.”

