This Grammy-Nominated Rapper Offered to Perform at King Charles III’s Coronation Amid Planning Debacle

As many royal fans know, King Charles III has been having issues getting A-list entertainment to perform at his coronation. Acts like the Spice Girls, Robbie Williams, Harry Styles, Adele, Ed Sheeran, and Elton John have reportedly turned down a spot in the lineup. However, one A-list rapper has said he’d love to participate in the historic coronation, and so many fans want to see it happen.

Any guesses? Alright, we’ll tell you: it’s Snoop Dogg.

Recently, Snoop Dogg simply told the Sun: “I’m down to perform at the coronation. Make it happen.”

Now, Snoop Dogg has had a bit of a spotted past with the UK. Back in 2006, he was arrested for an altercation at Heathrow Airport in London, and was banned from the country until the charges were dropped soon after. Along with that, back in 1994, he faced murder charges he was later acquitted of, per Billboard. But here’s the thing: Snoop Dogg always had at least one major Royal supporter by his side: the late Queen Elizabeth II!

“When they tried to kick me out of England, the Queen made a comment that her grandbabies loved Snoop Doggy Dogg, and he had done no wrong in Britain, so she gave me permission to be here,” he said in 2015 to The Guardian. “Those grandbabies grew up to be Prince William and Harry, so I had influence on them, and they had influence on their grandmother, which enabled me to get into this beautiful country. They love my music, and it is what it is. There’s a mutual love and respect.”

So not only does Snoop Dogg reportedly have the seal of approval from the late monarch, but from the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex!

Related story King Charles III's Coronation Is Reportedly 'Shaping Up To Be a Very Expensive Flop'

Acts like Elsewhere, Take That, and sisters Kylie and Dannii Minogue are reportedly already set to perform for the coronation, and fans are seriously hoping a spot opens up for the Grammy-nominated rapper.

Charles’ coronation has taken quite a few obstacles, however, it will be taking place on May 6.

The King: The Life of Charles III by Christopher Andersen

width=”640″ height=”980″ /> Gallery Books.

Ever since King Charles III came into power in late 2022, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, all eyes have been on the new monarch. And everyone wants to know every detail. After over 70 years of waiting, he’s now the King and writer Christopher Anderson is taking royal fans on a journey in his new book The King. From Charles’ private life to his marriage to Camilla Queen Consort, Anderson is packing every detail of the intriguing and sometimes controversial life of Charles.

'The King: The Life of Charles III' by Christopher Andersen $26.99, originally $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

