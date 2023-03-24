Princess Diana’s Brother Revealed the Late Royal’s Deeply Unflattering Reaction to Donald Trump

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Charles Spencer does not want Donald Trump to speak about his late sister, Princess Diana — ever. He defended her honor after the former president invoked her name during his promotional tour for his upcoming book, Letters to Trump.

Donald Trump dug into his archives to feature correspondence from A-listers, including the late royal, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Elizabeth, and Ronald Reagan. He claimed to Breitbart News that they all “kissed [his] ass” during his pre-White House era. So now, Spencer is here to share Diana’s alleged thoughts on the then-Manhattan businessman.

Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to “kiss his arse”, since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate inNew York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure. — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) March 15, 2023

“Surprised to hear that Donald Trump is apparently claiming that my late sister Diana wanted to ‘kiss his arse’, since the one time she mentioned him to me – when he was using her good name to sell some real estate in New York – she clearly viewed him as worse than an anal fissure,” he wrote on Twitter. Well, that’s quite a vivid comparison.

Donald Trump’s book aims to prove that celebrities adored him when he was a part of the elite social set but despised him once he ran for office. Spencer probably doesn’t want his sister’s name even associated with the former president because Donald Trump has bragged in the past to Howard Stern that he believes he could have slept with her. He doubled down on that idea again in 2000, noting he would have done it “without even hesitation” even though he was never Diana’s type.

It was also alleged in The Sunday Times, via People, in 2015 that Donald Trump pursued Princess Diana as his “ultimate trophy wife” after her divorce from Prince Charles. “As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment, she became increasingly concerned about what she should do. It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her,” wrote former U.K. TV anchor Selina Scott. Princess Diana also had the ultimate last word on Donald Trump, which should be enough for him to stop talking about her forever: “He gives me the creeps.”

