Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Piers Morgan Couldn’t Resist Asking Ron DeSantis If He Finds Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Annoying’

Kristyn Burtt
Ron DeSantis, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Plus Icon
Ron DeSantis, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ron Sachs - CNP/MEGA, MEGA.
FALMOUTH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 09: Prince William, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Cornwall while in Cornwall visit the Dracaena Centre to learn about the wide variety of support and services that the organisation provides to local people, with a mission of building a healthy, happy and mutually supportive society on February 9, 2023 in Falmouth, United Kingdom. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Located between Falmouth and Penryn, the centre serves both towns and the surrounding rural area. It has been in operation since 2008 and supports around 10,000 people a year. (Photo by Ben Birchall-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
The Princess of Wales (left) greets Captain Preet Chandi, during a visit to Landau Forte College, in Derby, to celebrate Captain Chandi's return from her solo expedition across Antarctica. Picture date: Wednesday February 8, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ROYAL Kate. Photo credit should read: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 10: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England. The 100th birthday of the RAF, which was founded on on 1 April 1918, was marked with a centenary parade with the presentation of a new Queen's Colour and flypast of 100 aircraft over Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Every Single Time the Royal Family Has Subtly Shaded Meghan Markle & Prince Harry After Leaving the Firm 7 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have no idea what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Piers Morgan seems to think it’s important to get his opinion. While the politician promoted his new book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, the controversial TV personality just had to drop the Duchess of Sussex’s name.

Morgan talked about having to leave his job at Good Morning Britain because he said he “disbelieved Meghan Markle with her claims of racism against the royal family.” DeSantis had a plastered grin on his face that seemed to indicate he did not want to dive into this topic whatsoever. The Florida governor quickly pivoted the chat back to the reason he was there, mentioning that when his memoir was released, “I was higher than Prince Harry.”

DeSantis looked relieved to move on, but of course, Morgan wasn’t done. He pushed on about the Sussexes, asking, “What do you make of those two, do you have a view of them?” LOL, DeSantis wasn’t going to get away that easily. “I don’t,” he responded while again swerving to talk about Queen Elizabeth II saying he “really respected” her. “I think she was really elegant,” he added. “And I think her stoicism was really good.”

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ $21 on Amazon.com

Then DeSantis made the ultimate political swerve by not mentioning Harry and Meghan at all — he just lumped them in with Kate Middleton and Prince William. “Your younger generations, it’s a little bit more mixed,” he remarked. “I mean, that’s just the reality.” But Morgan had one more question involving the Sussexes, pushing, “Are they annoying?

DeSantis couldn’t have cared less about this topic and replied, “I think, for some, they are. “I mean look, I’m not involved in that… But I think for some Americans they can be.” Or maybe Morgan’s line of questioning was the most annoying part of the interview for the Republican politician.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad