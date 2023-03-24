Piers Morgan Couldn’t Resist Asking Ron DeSantis If He Finds Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Annoying’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have no idea what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has to do with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but Piers Morgan seems to think it’s important to get his opinion. While the politician promoted his new book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival, on TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored, the controversial TV personality just had to drop the Duchess of Sussex’s name.

Morgan talked about having to leave his job at Good Morning Britain because he said he “disbelieved Meghan Markle with her claims of racism against the royal family.” DeSantis had a plastered grin on his face that seemed to indicate he did not want to dive into this topic whatsoever. The Florida governor quickly pivoted the chat back to the reason he was there, mentioning that when his memoir was released, “I was higher than Prince Harry.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be annoying to Americans. "I respected the Queen, I think she was really elegant."pic.twitter.com/5v6Cv7LvYX — TalkTV (@TalkTV) March 23, 2023

DeSantis looked relieved to move on, but of course, Morgan wasn’t done. He pushed on about the Sussexes, asking, “What do you make of those two, do you have a view of them?” LOL, DeSantis wasn’t going to get away that easily. “I don’t,” he responded while again swerving to talk about Queen Elizabeth II saying he “really respected” her. “I think she was really elegant,” he added. “And I think her stoicism was really good.”

‘The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival’ $21 on Amazon.com Buy now

Then DeSantis made the ultimate political swerve by not mentioning Harry and Meghan at all — he just lumped them in with Kate Middleton and Prince William. “Your younger generations, it’s a little bit more mixed,” he remarked. “I mean, that’s just the reality.” But Morgan had one more question involving the Sussexes, pushing, “Are they annoying?“

DeSantis couldn’t have cared less about this topic and replied, “I think, for some, they are. “I mean look, I’m not involved in that… But I think for some Americans they can be.” Or maybe Morgan’s line of questioning was the most annoying part of the interview for the Republican politician.

Before you go, click here to see Meghan Markle’s best fashion moments as a royal.