Ivanka Trump Reportedly Doesn’t Plan on ‘Defending’ Donald Trump Amid Possible Indictment

Donald Trump may be taking the possible indictment news well, but many others in the Trump family are taking a hard pass at the headlines. While Melania Trump is reportedly offering little sympathy for her husband’s plight, it appears that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner are feeling the same way.

Just like his third run for president, the couple is reportedly staying far away from the legal mess. “They want nothing to do with this,” a source told Page Six. “They are staying away and don’t want to be hounded by reporters. I don’t think you will see them defending him, it will be no comment.” Not only do Ivanka and Jared want to protect their three kids, Arabella, 11, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6, but they are also worried about their social circle.

Ivanka Trump's legal issues with her father, Donald Trump, may have caused a rift between the pair. https://t.co/ZDjYpIWVcw — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 24, 2023

“Ivanka lost a lot of friends and her social scenes during his presidency,” they added, “They want to put it in the rearview. They want it behind them.” It’s no secret that the Manhattan set of socialites ghosted the formerly in-demand duo, so Jared and Ivanka are “happy building their life in Miami.” Donald Trump’s favorite child is also sticking with the statement she shared last year about retreating from the public eye.

“I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family,” she wrote. “I do not plan to be involved in politics.” It seems that one term in the White House was enough of a sacrifice for them and Donald Trump is on his own if he is indicted.

