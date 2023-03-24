King Charles III’s Coronation Is Reportedly ‘Shaping Up To Be a Very Expensive Flop’

King Charles III’s coronation is a mere six weeks away, and when it comes to planning, it doesn’t seem like it’s going very well. The palace can’t get a straight answer out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, A-list musicians are avoiding the festivities like the plague, and protestors are promising they will make an appearance at the event. Could things get any worse? Apparently, yes.

It seems that U.K. citizens aren’t very jazzed up by the coronation days either, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are reportedly suffering from “straightforward, old-fashioned unpopularity,” according to the Daily Beast. He’s never shaken his infidelity scandal because at the heart of the issue is his betrayal of Princess Diana, which will never make Camilla the country’s sweetheart either. One music publicist told the publication, “King Charles and Queen Camilla is a tricky sell. They aren’t exactly the wokest names to be aligned with.”

One author has some harsh words for Prince William. https://t.co/0PfLuwRN9Q — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 24, 2023

Charles does have his defenders, though, who think the assumption that “the coronation is shaping up to be a very expensive flop” is unwarranted. “Charles has been greeted by throngs of adoring crowds wherever he goes. Camilla is working away quietly at very unsexy causes like tackling domestic violence,” one of the King’s pals said. “The coronation is the hottest ticket in the world right now, so I don’t think it’s at all fair to say they are not popular.”

The timing of the coronation just feels off, too, as the country is deep in tough economic times and Charles’ goodwill tour to France was also postponed in the wake of the workers’ strike. It feels like a streak of bad luck has hit the palace, so the royal family is going to have to figure out a way to make the coronation a big win as quickly as possible.

Before you go, click here to see every single detail we know about King Charles III’s coronation so far.

