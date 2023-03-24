Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
King Charles III’s Coronation Is Reportedly ‘Shaping Up To Be a Very Expensive Flop’

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Grenadier Guards stand on duty deliniating the procession route outside Buckingham Palace at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19th September 2022 in London, United Kingdom. 11 days after it was announced that the Queen had passed away, hundreds of thousands of people gathered in central London to witness the funeral procession. (photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view outside of Windsor Castle on September 08, 2022 in Windsor, England. Buckingham Palace issued a statement earlier today saying that Queen Elizabeth was placed under medical supervision due to concerns about her health. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON,UNITED KINGDOM - JULY 5: the exterior of Kensington Palace with the bronze statue of William III of Orange on July 5,2021 in London,England. (Photo by Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 02: A Guardsman And Policeman Outside Clarence House. (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
King Charles III’s coronation is a mere six weeks away, and when it comes to planning, it doesn’t seem like it’s going very well. The palace can’t get a straight answer out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, A-list musicians are avoiding the festivities like the plague, and protestors are promising they will make an appearance at the event. Could things get any worse? Apparently, yes. 

It seems that U.K. citizens aren’t very jazzed up by the coronation days either, Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are reportedly suffering from “straightforward, old-fashioned unpopularity,” according to the Daily Beast. He’s never shaken his infidelity scandal because at the heart of the issue is his betrayal of Princess Diana, which will never make Camilla the country’s sweetheart either. One music publicist told the publication, “King Charles and Queen Camilla is a tricky sell. They aren’t exactly the wokest names to be aligned with.”

Charles does have his defenders, though, who think the assumption that “the coronation is shaping up to be a very expensive flop” is unwarranted. “Charles has been greeted by throngs of adoring crowds wherever he goes. Camilla is working away quietly at very unsexy causes like tackling domestic violence,” one of the King’s pals said. “The coronation is the hottest ticket in the world right now, so I don’t think it’s at all fair to say they are not popular.”

The timing of the coronation just feels off, too, as the country is deep in tough economic times and Charles’ goodwill tour to France was also postponed in the wake of the workers’ strike. It feels like a streak of bad luck has hit the palace, so the royal family is going to have to figure out a way to make the coronation a big win as quickly as possible.

