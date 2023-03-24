We Finally Know How Melania Trump Reportedly Feels About Donald Trump’s Potential Indictment

Donald Trump has made his thoughts known about his possible indictment on Truth Social, but many people have been wondering about what Melania Trump thinks about the legal situation — especially when it involves her husband and his alleged affair partner, Stormy Daniels. Well, it sounds like the former first lady wishes the entire situation would just go away.

That means keeping busy at Mar-a-Lago and focusing on anything but politics, according to People sources. “Melania is leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband,” someone from her inner circle revealed. Despite ignoring the headlines as best she can, Melania is “angry” that her husband found himself entangled with an adult star to begin with.

His alleged affair began in 2006, the $130,000 hush money payment was given in 2016, and the entire cover-up was revealed in 2018 — it’s been a long saga for Donald Trump’s wife. “She remains angry and doesn’t want to hear [the alleged hush money payment] mentioned,” they added. It probably also doesn’t help their often-discussed marriage as Melania is doing her best to “ignore [the legal case] and hope it will pass, but she doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight.”

Melania is keeping up with “her socializing duties” and occasionally joining the former president to “see friends for dinner at the club,” but they mostly lead independent lives. The insider shared that Donald Trump and Melania “live separately and do what they want on their own” because “they don’t spend that much time together.” Only time will tell if an indictment does come to pass, but Donald Trump shouldn’t expect Melania to be a shoulder to cry on right now.

