Jason Sudeikis Was Reportedly Prolonging His Child Custody Battle With Olivia Wilde to ‘Litigate Her Into Debt’

Just when it seemed like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were co-parenting their two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, amicably, the latest round in their child custody case is proving otherwise. It seems that the Ted Lasso star has been trying to get his case heard in New York even though Wilde and the kids live in California.

Wilde’s legal team is claiming that the 47-year-old actor is attempting to “litigate her into debt” because he is the far wealthier parent, according to the court papers obtained by the Daily Mail. “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers wrote. “Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”

The New York judge apparently heard the Don’t Worry Darling director’s words clearly because TMZ is reporting that they have rejected Sudeikis’ request to keep the case in New York. New York magistrate Adele Alexis Harris wrote that “the Court finds that it is in the interest of substantial justice that the parties’ child support petition be heard in California,” per the court documents.

The time and money wasted on this sneaky legal maneuver by Sudeikis only prolong the healing for the entire family. Wilde’s team shared how emotionally draining the process has been. “We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion,” her lawyers wrote. “Instead I learned on January 10, 2023, that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back.” Now, it’s back to square one as the California case can now move forward the way it should have in the first place.

