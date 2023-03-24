Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Jason Sudeikis Was Reportedly Prolonging His Child Custody Battle With Olivia Wilde to ‘Litigate Her Into Debt’

Kristyn Burtt
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jason Sudeikis, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso', poses in the press room during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. / LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Olivia Wilde attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on October 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Plus Icon
Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde Rich Fury/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Olivia Wilde attends the "Babylon" Global Premiere Screening at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)
Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Child Custody Case Takes an Ugly Turn
24 Times Olivia Wilde’s Bold Red Carpet Fashion Stopped Us in Our Tracks 24 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just when it seemed like Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis were co-parenting their two kids, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, amicably, the latest round in their child custody case is proving otherwise. It seems that the Ted Lasso star has been trying to get his case heard in New York even though Wilde and the kids live in California.

Wilde’s legal team is claiming that the 47-year-old actor is attempting to “litigate her into debt” because he is the far wealthier parent, according to the court papers obtained by the Daily Mail. “While Jason can afford to spin his wheels with filing after filing, Olivia cannot,” her lawyers wrote. “Jason seems intent on throwing whatever he can against the wall to see what will stick, and this Request for Order seeking a stay of the California Parentage action is just the latest example.”

The New York judge apparently heard the Don’t Worry Darling director’s words clearly because TMZ is reporting that they have rejected Sudeikis’ request to keep the case in New York. New York magistrate Adele Alexis Harris wrote that “the Court finds that it is in the interest of substantial justice that the parties’ child support petition be heard in California,” per the court documents.

The time and money wasted on this sneaky legal maneuver by Sudeikis only prolong the healing for the entire family. Wilde’s team shared how emotionally draining the process has been. “We were scheduled to start working with a family therapist in California in mid-January. I thought things were calming down and were going to move forward in a more amicable, respectful fashion,” her lawyers wrote. “Instead I learned on January 10, 2023, that the entire time I was negotiating the parenting time schedule in California [Jason] was plotting to proceed with the New York Child Support proceeding behind my back.” Now, it’s back to square one as the California case can now move forward the way it should have in the first place.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

Kelly Clarkson

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad