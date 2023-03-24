Rob Lowe Shared Exactly How He Supported His Son John Owen Through Addiction

Actor, podcast host, heartthrob, and amazing dad — it looks like Rob Lowe can really do it all. In his upcoming Netflix show Unstable, Rob is starring alongside his closest costar to date: his 28-year-old son John Owen. While on the carpet for the premiere, the two talked about their connection and the dark times they overcame together due to addiction.

“I’ve learned so much in my 33 years of recovery,” Rob, who’s been open about his long journey with sobriety in the past, told People on the carpet. “But the number one thing I know is, until someone is ready, until they’re ready — not until you’re ready, until they’re ready — it’s not going to happen.”

“So all you can do is try to keep the bumpers up so they don’t make any really bad, tragic mistakes for themselves or anybody else, be there, support them, and when they’re ready, you can show them the path,” Rob continued.

Then, at 26, John Owen looked to his parents Rob and Sheryl Berkoff for help. “And when he was ready, that’s what I did,” Rob recalled.

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe at the premiere of “Unstable” held at the Tudum Theater on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Buckner for Variety

For John Owen, his parents’ support really meant the world. “To be completely honest and serious about it, I’m eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help,” he told People.

"And I know a lot of people don't have that," he continued. "And that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I'll forever be grateful for that."

In their new show Unstable, Rob plays a biotech genius who’s recovering from a dark time and John Owen plays his son who’s desperately trying “to escape his dad’s shadow and save the family business,” per the official synopsis.

If their connection is anywhere close onscreen to their love for each other outside of it, we can’t wait to tune in!

