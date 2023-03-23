Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

Melania Trump’s Former Advisor Is Correcting One Key Detail About Her Old Boss & Stormy Daniels

Kristyn Burtt
Melania Trump Plus Icon
Melania Trump hasn’t sounded off about the possible indictment of her husband, Donald Trump, for his hush money payments to adult star Stormy Daniels. However, plenty of other people keep bringing up the former first lady’s reaction to the situation after she discovered her husband was having an affair. 

Former adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, is calling “BS” on the Daily Mail for an erroneous report that Melania checked into an area hotel and abandoned her administrative duties after the news about the payoff became public in 2018. She tweeted out a response to the U.K. media outlet’s article. “BS! How do I know? I was there,” she wrote. “Melania slept in her bedroom in the WH. I slept in my bedroom in the WH above her. I accompanied Melania & her mother to the Holocaust Museum. I wrote about it in my book Melania and Me.”

Winston Wolkoff detailed the reaction of her old boss in her memoir, where she noted, “I now realize Melania is not a normal woman. Two women had described having sex with her husband on national TV in graphic detail in the same week,” Wolkoff wrote, referring to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who both claim they had affairs with Donald Trump. “Her private response: ‘It’s politics.’”

Melania was reportedly more upset by the fact that Daniels made it into the pages of Vogue. It was a sore point for the former first lady who was coveting a cover from the elite fashion magazine. It never came to fruition for her and led to one of Melania’s more famous quotes during the Donald Trump administration. “I don’t give a f**k about Vogue or any other magazine,” Melania allegedly told Winston Wolkoff. “They would never put me on the cover.”

