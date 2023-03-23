Prince William Is Accused of Lacking ‘Real Credibility on Race’ Since He Did Not Protect Meghan Markle

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince William recently stepped up to support the Alpha United Juniors soccer team in Bradford, England after the young athletes were the targets of racist comments. The Prince of Wales kindly wrote a letter to The Football Association, one of his patronages, to call out the abuse, but royal watchers aren’t cutting him any slack on this issue because he has a history of not speaking up when it comes to his own family.

“Racism and abuse has no place in our society. Abhorrent behaviour of this nature must stop now and all those responsible be held to account,” he wrote, via Sky News. While his voice is important to the sport, there are some who don’t want to heap too much praise because the palace didn’t exactly go out of their way to help Meghan Markle with the racist rants she received while working as a senior member of the royal family. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, author of This Is Why I Resist, explained to Newsweek why William shouldn’t be treated like a hero.

“The problem with William is that he lacks real credibility on race, racism and race relations because he did not tackle the racism under his own roof, in his own family,” she explained while noting that the royal family and colonialism have a dark history together. “So when Prince William does not do what’s needed in protecting his own sister-in-law from racism, which he says has no place in our society, then why in heavens should anyone believe him when he’s responding to young people or the rest of the public about his feelings about racism.”

The author is asking him to “lead by example” because she believes he needs to “fess up that he messed up with Meghan Markle.” And because he “lacks credibility,” it diminishes his message, even though he was writing the letter in support of the young team. “The only way he can start to gain any legitimacy on having grounds to speak on racism having no place in our society is for him to clean up his house first of all,” Mos-Shogbamimu summed up. “I mean, he’s going to be our next king.”

