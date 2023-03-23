Halle Berry Shared the Most Daring & Confident Mirror Selfie While Celebrating Self-Love

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing better than an empowering Halle Berry snapshot to brighten everyone’s day and that’s exactly what she delivered to her fans on Instagram. The 56-year-old actress showed herself a little self-love on Wednesday in a sweet, but sexy, bathroom mirror selfie.

It looked like the Moonfall star just hopped out of the shower because she wiped away the steam to take the photos. She leaned in toward the mirror with a smile on her face and her arm discreetly hiding her chest — the rest of her body was completely naked. Berry looked confident and happy in the moment, which is probably why she captioned the carousel, “hump day self-love.”

The second shot flaunted a little more of her toned body as she gave herself a hug and showed off her gorgeous curves. Berry slyly tilted her head and dreamily looked toward the hazy mirror — it’s good to give your body some self-care every once in a while. It’s probably why she looked absolutely glowing in the moment!

Berry’s recent mindset shift might come from her burgeoning health-and-wellness platform, re-spin, which is all about “learning and exploration around its core pillars of connect, nourish, strengthen, awaken, give, and eternal.” She told People that she’s finally unlocked the key to her happiness, “Discovering new, creative ways to stay active to feel inspired and energized while also making it fun when things feel mundane and monotonous has been key for my mental and physical health.” By the looks of things, we might all want to practice more self-love.

