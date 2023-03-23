Donald Trump May Be Toying With the Idea of Creating a ‘Media Spectacle’ If He’s Indicted This Week

It’s uncertain as to whether Donald Trump will be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury in his Stormy Daniels hush money case, but his team is reportedly formulating a plan if it happens. The former president was the one who sounded the alarm that the indictment was going to occur on Tuesday, but that day has come and gone.

In the meantime, CNN is reporting that Donald Trump is toying “with the idea of trying to create a media spectacle.” It’s the old adage of “there is no such thing as bad publicity,” so he might try and leverage the coverage for his 2024 presidential campaign. “[Trump] knows it’s happening. We’ve all moved on to ‘OK, this is happening, how do we deal with it?’” one of his advisers shared with the media outlet.

Ivanka Trump's legal issues with her father, Donald Trump, may have caused a rift between the pair. https://t.co/oTyjfwjMuI — SheKnows (@SheKnows) March 7, 2023

Donald Trump has a campaign rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday (if he’s not indicted this week) and he’s “galvanizing supporters to contribute” financially to his campaign based off the legal peril news. In another shocking move, the former president’s allies are even trying to garner support from frenemies like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley by trying the political “witch hunt” defense. “Thank you, Vice President @Mike_Pence and @VivekGRamaswamy, for pointing out how Radical Left Democrats are trying to divide our Country in the name of Partisan Politics,” Jason Miller, Donald Trump’s campaign adviser, tweeted on Saturday. “Radio silence from Gov. @RonDeSantisFL and Amb. @NikkiHaley.”

While Donald Trump’s calls for his supporters to protest haven’t generated much action, it remains to be seen if they will be motivated if the indictment happens. He’s not one to go quietly into the night, so the former president will likely use the media attention to his advantage.

