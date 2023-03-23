Adam Levine Reportedly Did a ‘Complete Turnaround’ in His Marriage to Behati Prinsloo After His Cheating Scandal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In the wake of Adam Levine’s cheating scandal, sources are now talking about the strength of the Maroon 5 singer’s marriage to Behati Prinsloo. It seems that his indiscretions wound up helping out his eight-year union to the supermodel in the end.

An Us Weekly source revealed what happened in the aftermath of his wife discovering the shocking news. “Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage,” they explained. “He basically recommitted himself 100 percent to Behati and his family.” The “Moves Like Jagger” singer reportedly “realized he made a huge mistake” by sliding into the DMs of other women when he should have been putting all of his efforts on Prinsloo, who was pregnant with their third child at the time.

The remedy has been “spending more quality time together, date nights without the kids, and girls-only nights for Behati” which has helped them get “back on track as a couple.” Levine is also working on himself which involves getting “back to basics [doing] yoga and meditation, and [making sure his] priorities [are] straight.”

Levine admitted he had emotional affairs with women on social media, but he denied any of them ever turned physical. Instagram model Sumner Stroh claims she had a year-long affair with the former Voice coach, but he only copped to “poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” in a statement. We will never know what really happened, but it is something that Levine and Prinsloo have put behind them as they look forward to their future together.

