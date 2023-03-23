Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Tamron Hall

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

King Charles III’s Planned Trip to France Is Already Looking Tone Deaf Because the Scheduled Events Highlight His ‘Privilege and Wealth’

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III visits The Syria House in Trafalgar Square.. Plus Icon
King Charles III ZumaPress.com/MEGA.
PRINCE OF WALES, BRITISH ROYALTY, FIANCEE RIDING CAR, SMILING, GESTURING,
Princess Diana, the Princess of Wales, smiles with her husband, Prince Charles, during the reception where she was given the Freedom of the City of Cardiff, Wales, on Oct. 29, 1981. The couple had just finished a three-day official tour of Wales. (AP Photo/Peter Kemp)
** FILE ** Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, pose on the grounds of Buckingham Palace after announcing their engagement in this Feb. 24, 1981 photo. Ten years ago - Diana, Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash in Paris with her friend, Dodi Fayed, on August 31, 1997. (AP Photo) ** zu unserem KORR. **
AFTER A PRIVY COUNCIL MEETING, THE QUEEN POSED FOR PHOTOGRAPHS WITH THE PRINCE OF WALES AND HIS FINACEE, LADY DIANA SPENCER AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. (Press Association via AP Images)
35 Photos of Prince Charles & Princess Diana During Their 15-Year Marriage 35 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III is gearing up for his first overseas trip and honestly, the timing couldn’t be worse. He is supposed to head to France on Sunday for a goodwill tour to rebuild the U.K.’s relationship with the country after the Brexit decision. However, France’s workers are striking in protest of President Emmanuel Macron’s move to change the retirement age from 62 to 64. 

It’s not exactly ideal for a rich royal to come waltzing through when it’s clear that this is a battle of the classes. Stephen Clarke, author of Elizabeth II, Queen of Laughs told the Associated Press, “It’s very bad timing. Normally the French would welcome a British king. But in this moment, people protesting are on high alert for any sign of privilege and wealth.” Charles is already facing protests in his own country, so it’s a bit awkward for him to step into the ongoing fray in France. 

Striking unions have already boycotted his visit by refusing to set up the pomp-and-circumstance items needed to welcome King Charles, including flags, red carpets, and any furniture needed. Clarke even questioned the itinerary, which includes an afternoon at the Musée d’Orsay and a fancy meal at Versailles. “They’re planning on going to Versailles. It does not look good. This seems very 1789,” he said in reference to the French Revolution, which continues to be “an enduring symbol of social inequalities and excess.”

‘Elizabeth II, Queen of Laughs’ $7.99 on Amazon.com

Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were hoping to “relaunch” the British monarchy with the France trip, but Clarke believes “he will likely not be able to have the impact he would have wished” because of the ongoing strife. And it seems he has a reputation problem in France that’s similar to the one at home. “The problem with Charles is that he is not the queen. She was very loved here,” French citizen Geraldine Duberret explained to the media outlet. “Charles does not have such a good reputation here. He seems a bit spoiled.”

Before you go, click here to see the 100 best photos of the royal family from the past 20 years.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad