Jewel Revealed the Crushing Reason Why She Found Herself ‘$3 Million in Debt’ at the Age of 34

Jewel has seen a lot of ups and downs in her career, but the biggest blow she received didn’t come from the music industry. The 48-year-old singer is revealing how her mother, Nedra Carroll, allegedly stole her fortune — we’re talking over $100 million.

The “You Were Meant For Me” singer shared the shocking story on the Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin where she talked about how long it took her to find out that her money was gone. “I didn’t really realize what my mom was until I was 30-something … I woke up and realized she embezzled all of my money — over $100 million,” she said. “And then as I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything that I had formed my reality off was fiction.”

That realization took a toll on Jewel’s mental health as she had to unpack years of reported lies. “Thirty-four years old, realize I’m $3 million in debt, realize my mom stole it, realize everything I thought my mom was, isn’t what she was, very difficult psychological thing to come to terms with,” she added. The musician is now estranged from her mother, which she lightly discussed in her 2015 memoir, Never Broken — Songs Are Only Half the Story.

“I can’t tell you the tears I’ve cried to see who my mom really is,” Jewel wrote in her book. “I can’t tell you about the pain, and how my heart to this day screams to have a mom in my life. But I know that it is not safe with her. Every day I miss having a mom. But I don’t miss Nedra. …” Carroll hasn’t discussed the topic publicly nor does it appear that Jewel pursued any legal action against her mother — they just went their separate ways.

