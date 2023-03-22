Jennifer Aniston Reveals Which A-List Buddy Mercilessly Pokes Fun of Her Dating Choices

No matter who you are, your buddies are often there to take you down a peg. From relatable motherhood fails to that hilarious thing you did on a joint vacation, it’s nice to poke fun of one another every once and awhile. And, without fail, there’s always have that one friend that likes to make fun of your dating life. It doesn’t matter who you are. We all have one, and for Jennifer Aniston, her best buddy Adam Sandler is that person.

Aniston recently explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she and Sandler go way back. “[We’ve been friends for] over 30 years. We met at Jerry’s Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22.”

She then revealed that her Murder Mystery 2 co-star frequently pokes fun of her dating choices, “If I get anything from him, it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ usually based on someone I’m dating,” Aniston said, quickly imitating Sandler shouting, “‘What are you doing?! What’s wrong with you?!'”

In the joint interview, Sandler added, “We do love each other. We have fun together. I’ve known this jokester a long time. She’s just one of the funniest people I know.”

Since they’ve been friends for so long, we’re sure he’s met all of Aniston’s former flames (and probably has an opinion about each and every single one!) As many fans know, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, then married fellow actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017. In between, the Cake star had A-list relationships with John Mayer, Vince Vaughn, and Tate Donovan, to name a few.

