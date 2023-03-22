Royal Photographer Gave a Behind-the-Scenes Look at How Prince William & Prince Harry Were ‘Inseparable’ During Their Childhood

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While everyone continues to talk about the brotherly feud between Prince William and Prince Harry, there’s one person talking about the close bond they shared growing up. Royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE, author of the coffee table book Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family, is sharing some of the sweet moments he witnessed over the decades.

He’s followed the family all across the globe, but there’s one thing he wants royal watchers to know about William and Harry. “The princes were inseparable, solid for one another,” he told People while describing an intimate shot of them with King Charles III on holiday in 1997. “They looked so relaxed, having fun together on that summer holiday in Balmoral when I took these photos.” (See the photo HERE.) The teens were skipping rocks by the river as their dad watched on peacefully and their dog splashed in the water. It was a very relatable father-son moment, but one the public rarely saw of Charles.

What makes this particular snapshot so poignant is that these carefree days would soon be over because just two weeks later, their mother, Princess Diana, would tragically die in a car accident in Paris. It would rock them to the core and alter their lives forever. While many people believed that the teens were able to console each other through their grief, it’s been a tough journey for both of them.

“We have been brought closer because of the circumstances as well. That’s the thing,” William explained at their 2016 Heads Together mental health campaign launch. “You know, you are uniquely bonded because of what we’ve been through. But, you know, even Harry and I over the years have not talked enough about our mother.” The brothers have gone their separate ways in a long-lasting feud with one staying on his royal course to the throne and the other carving a path in the U.S. Perhaps one day they will come back together, but for now, Edwards is sharing tender memories of their childhood.

