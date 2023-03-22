Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Have Reportedly Taken This Significant Step In Their ‘Hot and Cold’ Relationship

Fans are still clamoring to know what’s been going on between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship, and if the wedding is still going to happen. Hints have been dropped, like when the Jennifer’s Body star was recently seen without her engagement ring at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in early March. However, it seems the two are allegedly neither together nor broken up. As one of our favorite TV couples of all time iconically said, “We were on a break,” — that seems to be where Fox and Kelly are right now, according to a source.

An insider told the US Weekly that the pair need a “significant breakthrough” for the wedding to be back on and that they’re currently in a limbo state. “Megan and MGK are currently on a break but are still in contact. They are very hot and cold. They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues,” the source said. “Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

They added, “[Megan] isn’t sure where things stand with Colson, and it’s complicated at the moment. They’re still working on their relationship because the love they had was the real deal. That’s not something that just goes away overnight. However, they would need to have a significant breakthrough to make things work. It’s all up in the air right now.”

Fox and Kelly met back in 2020 on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass before getting together later in the year, around June 2020. In Jan 2022, MGK proposed to Fox, and they seemed happier than ever until early Feb 2023. Fox posted a cryptic Instagram post, along with unfollowing him and deleting posts of them together.

