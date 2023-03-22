Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Hunt for Their Dream Home Has Taken Yet Another Surprising Twist

Just when fans thought Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had finally settled on their dream home, the fickle couple decided that the $64 million home they were in escrow on just wasn’t it. That means the search is on for the perfect LA estate for their blended brood.

It’s hard to keep up with their real estate shenanigans, but TMZ is keeping tabs and they don’t seem to have a reason why J.Lo and Affleck decided that the massive mansion wasn’t the right fit anymore. They’ve been in escrow three times over the last year, only to back out of the deal before the papers are signed, sealed, and delivered. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to remember the properties that just didn’t make the Lopez-Affleck cut.

They originally set their sights on a $55 million Bel-Air estate that needed a little TLC (OK, a ton of A-list renovations), but it would have fit their family of seven perfectly. Then they moved on to a $34.5 million residence in the Pacific Palisades, near Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. It would have made co-parenting so easy! Then they plunked down a deposit on a $55 million home in the same neighborhood — and here we are, back at square one.

The outlet is reporting that Lopez is now house-hunting in the Holmby Hills area of Los Angeles, where she was spotted at BCBG founder Max Azria’s $65 million estate. Will this residence be the winner? We aren’t putting any money on this bet.

